August 11, 2016 / 8:00 PM / a year ago

Fox anticipates settlements in Ailes harassment case-WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc anticipates having to settle with the women who have alleged they were victims of harassment by former Fox News chief Roger Ailes, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The number of women who have come forward as victims of Ailes in an internal investigation conducted by law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP are in the double-digits, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/2bkBtUx)

Ailes left the company last month amid allegations of sexual harassment. He has denied the claims.

The company as well as Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison were not immediately available for comment.

Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson sued Ailes last month, claiming sexual harassment. Another popular anchor Megyn Kelly had told investigators hired by Fox that Ailes "made unwanted sexual advances toward her" about 10 years ago. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
