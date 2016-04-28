FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fox TV station in Baltimore evacuated after bomb threat
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2016 / 7:05 PM / a year ago

Fox TV station in Baltimore evacuated after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Offices of the Fox Baltimore television affiliate WBFF were evacuated after a bomb threat and fire on Thursday, the station reported.

Firefighters put out a fire which appeared to have been set in the gas tank of a vehicle parked in the station lot, the station said on its website.

It said that according to its security guard a suspect threatened to “blow up” the building.

Staff leaving the building saw a man standing in the building’s vestibule who seemed to be wearing a bulky suit of some kind, the station reported.

A police spokeswoman said officers were investigating.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.