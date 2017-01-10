FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox News settled sexual harassment claims by former host - WSJ
#Market News
January 10, 2017 / 6:12 PM / 7 months ago

Fox News settled sexual harassment claims by former host - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Fox News reached a financial settlement several months ago with former host Juliet Huddy, who claimed she was sexually harassed by two top figures at the cable news network, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

In a letter from her attorney to Fox News, Huddy claimed she had been harassed by "The O'Reilly Factor" host Bill O'Reilly and Fox News co-President Jack Abernethy, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/2jcICXx)

Fox News, a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, paid a six-figure settlement to Huddy, but believes the claims are false, the Journal reported.

The settlement came when Fox News was dealing with sexual harassment claims against former network chief Roger Ailes, the Journal said.

Huddy's attorney, Douglas Wigdor, and Fox News did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

