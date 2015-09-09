FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Fox, National Geographic expand partnership in $725 mln deal
#Market News
September 9, 2015 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fox, National Geographic expand partnership in $725 mln deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Breakingviews link)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said it will expand its 18-year partnership of operating National Geographic TV channels to include the latter’s magazines and digital platforms, in a deal valued at $725 million.

Fox will own 73 percent of the joint venture and the National Geographic Society the rest.

The deal will increase the non-profit National Geographic Society’s endowment to nearly $1 billion, the partners said.

Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
