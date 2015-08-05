Twenty-First Century Fox posts fall in revenue, boosts buyback

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 9.3 percent fall in quarterly adjusted revenue as advertising sales fell in its television business and a lack of major film releases weighed on its studio business.

Fox, however, said it would buy back $5 billion Class A shares over the next 12 months, sending its shares up 1 percent in after-hours trading.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $87 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $999 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted revenue, excluding the sale of Fox’s direct broadcast satellite television businesses, fell to $6.21 billion from $6.84 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)