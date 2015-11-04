FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox's adjusted revenue falls 6.3 pct
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

Fox's adjusted revenue falls 6.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 6.3 percent fall in quarterly adjusted revenue as a lack of major movie releases weighed on its studio business.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $675 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago numbers include Fox’s direct broadcast satellite television business, which the company has since sold.

Adjusting for the sale, Fox’s revenue fell to $6.08 billion in the quarter from $6.48 billion a year earlier. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
