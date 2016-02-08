FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox's second-quarter adjusted revenue falls
February 8, 2016

Fox's second-quarter adjusted revenue falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported lower-than-expected quarterly adjusted revenue, hurt by a fall in sales in its filmed entertainment division.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $672 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 31, from $6.21 billion, or $2.88 cents per share, a year earlier.

The year-ago numbers include Fox’s direct broadcast satellite television business, which the company has since sold.

Adjusted for the sale, Fox’s revenue fell marginally to $7.38 billion in the quarter from $7.42 billion a year earlier. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
