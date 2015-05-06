FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fox revenue rises 1.2 pct as cable network business grows
May 6, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Fox revenue rises 1.2 pct as cable network business grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch-controlled Twenty-First Century Fox Inc reported a 1.2 percent rise in quarterly adjusted revenue, helped by growth in its cable network business and the box office success of “Taken 3” and “Kingsman: The Secret Service”.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $975 million, or 46 cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, from $1.05 billion, or 47 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $6.84 billion from $8.22 billion, reflecting the sale of the Direct Broadcast Satellite Television businesses, Sky Italia and Sky Deutschland AG to Sky Plc in November 2014.

On an adjusted basis, revenue rose to $6.84 billion from $6.76 billion. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

