Roger Ailes to continue to serve as Fox News CEO
June 25, 2015 / 1:00 PM / 2 years ago

Roger Ailes to continue to serve as Fox News CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 25 (Reuters) - 21st Century Fox said Roger Ailes would continue as chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Business Network and had signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

Ailes has been with the company since 1996 and will jointly report to Rupert, James and Lachlan Murdoch, 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Thursday.

The company promoted James Murdoch to chief executive in June, and made Lachlan Murdoch executive co-chairman.

James Murdoch will take the helm of the television company next week.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
