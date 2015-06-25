Roger Ailes to continue to serve as Fox News CEO

June 25 (Reuters) - 21st Century Fox said Roger Ailes would continue as chairman and CEO of Fox News and Fox Business Network and had signed a new multi-year contract with the company.

Ailes has been with the company since 1996 and will jointly report to Rupert, James and Lachlan Murdoch, 21st Century Fox said in a statement on Thursday.

The company promoted James Murdoch to chief executive in June, and made Lachlan Murdoch executive co-chairman.

James Murdoch will take the helm of the television company next week.