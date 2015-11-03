FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twentieth Century Fox to open theme park in Dubai
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

Twentieth Century Fox to open theme park in Dubai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Dubai-based Al Ahli Holding Group has partnered with Twentieth Century Fox Consumer Products to build a Fox-branded theme park and resort in Dubai, expected to open in 2018.

The deal also allows Twentieth Century Fox, a unit of media company Twenty-First Century Fox, to roll out up to three additional Fox-branded resorts outside Dubai.

This would be the second theme park by Twentieth Century Fox. The first - Twentieth Century Fox World - is currently under construction in Malaysia.

The theme park in Dubai will comprise attractions based on popular Fox movie franchise such as “Ice Age”, “Planet of the Apes” and “Night at the Museum”. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.