#Market News
August 6, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 3 years ago

Twenty-First Century Fox revenue jumps on film successes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported a 16.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the box office success of films such as “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and growth in its cable network business.

The company, separated from News Corp last June, said revenue rose to $8.42 billion in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $7.2 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $999 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a loss of $371 million, or 16 cents per share in the same quarter of 2013.

The company withdrew its $80 billion offer to buy Time Warner Inc on Tuesday, abandoning plans to create one of the world’s largest media conglomerates.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
