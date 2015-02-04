FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Fox second-quarter revenue beats analysts' estimates
February 4, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Fox second-quarter revenue beats analysts' estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say revenue fell, not rose in the third paragraph)

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s quarterly revenue beat analysts’ estimates, helped by growth in its cable network and film studio businesses.

Net income attributable to shareholders jumped to $6.21 billion, or $2.88 per share, in the second quarter Dec 31, from $1.21 billion, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, helmed by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, said revenue fell to $8.06 billion from $8.16 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 42 cents, on revenue of $7.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
