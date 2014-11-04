FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 4, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Twenty-First Century Fox revenue up 11.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc, the film and TV company controlled by Rupert Murdoch, reported an 11.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by growth in its cable network and film studio businesses.

Net income attributable to shareholders fell to $1.04 billion, or 47 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.26 billion, or 54 cents per share, in the same quarter of 2013.

The company said first-quarter revenue rose to $7.89 billion from $7.06 billion a year earlier.

Reporting By Lehar Maan and Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
