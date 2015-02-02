FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lindsay Lohan, mother file defamation lawsuit against Fox News over cocaine comment
February 2, 2015 / 11:01 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lindsay Lohan, mother file defamation lawsuit against Fox News over cocaine comment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : * Actress lindsay lohan and her mother dina lohan file defamation lawsuit

against fox news, tv host sean hannity -- court filing * Lawsuit claims guest commentator michelle fields falsely said on hannity show

it was a “matter of fact” that the lohans used cocaine with each other * Lawsuit calls fields comment a “malicious innuendo” to suggest lindsay lohan

might join list of Hollywood celebrities who die from substance abuse * Lawsuit filed in New York state court seeks compensatory and punitive damages

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
