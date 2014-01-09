FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twenty First Century Fox says authorized to initiate removal of full foreign listing on ASX
January 9, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Twenty First Century Fox says authorized to initiate removal of full foreign listing on ASX

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Jan 9 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox Inc : * Board of directors has authorized co to initiate process to pursue removal of its full foreign listing on asx subject to approval of holders of company’s class b common stock * Will file preliminary proxy statement with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for special meeting of co’s stockholders to approve removal of listing * Following removal of co’s listing from asx, all class a and class b common stock would be listed solely on the NASDAQ global select market * Expects that the proposed delisting process, including stockholder and asx approval, will take approximately three to four months * Expected that proposed delisting process will be concluded in the second quarter of calendar year 2014 * Source text for Eikon * ((Bangalore Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130

