FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twilio gets $70 mln in funding to bolster expansion plan
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
June 13, 2013 / 1:50 AM / in 4 years

Twilio gets $70 mln in funding to bolster expansion plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 (Reuters) - Twilio Inc, a company that makes cloud-based telephony tools for companies and mobile-application developers, said on Wednesday that it has raised $70 million in new venture capital funding as part of its expansion plan to sell to larger businesses.

Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners led the investment, Twilio’s fourth round of equity financing, with additional funding from Draper Fisher Jurvetson.

The company has now raised a total of $110 million.

Founded in 2008, Twilio provides voice-over-IP and texting services over the cloud. Uber, the car hailing app, for instance, uses Twilio to automatically send texts to a customer when a car is approaching his or her pickup location.

For Election Day in 2010, the U.S. Democratic National Committee used Twilio software to create a call center that recorded and documented reports of voter suppression and poll fraud.

Twilio, which has 150 employees based in San Francisco, is seeking to hire a sales force to sign on more national retail customers like Home Depot, which is currently a customer, Chief Executive Jeff Lawson said in an interview earlier this year.

Redpoint partner Scott Raney will join Twilio’s board as part of the investment round, Twilio said. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.