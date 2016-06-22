FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Twilio raises $150 million in IPO -source
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 11:25 PM / a year ago

Twilio raises $150 million in IPO -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Communications software provider Twilio Inc, defying stock market volatility, raised $150 million in the third U.S. initial public offering (IPO) of a technology company in 2016, a source familiar with the matter said.

One day before Britain holds a referendum on its membership of the European Union, San Francisco-based Twilio priced 10 million shares on Wednesday at $15, above its previously indicated $12-$14 range, the source said.

The source asked not to be identified ahead of an official announcement. Twilio did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
