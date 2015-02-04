FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 4, 2015 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Twintec AG says capital increase successfully completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Twintec AG :

* Says capital increase successfully completed

* Following capital increase, share capital of the company amounts to 34,483,000 euros

* Says a total of 2,195,500 shares have been placed with qualified institutional and private investors in Germany and Switzerland

* Says gross proceeds in the amount of 2,195,500 euros ($2.51 million) is primarily to improve the financing of further growth of Twintec AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8734 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

