Twitter targets ads at logged-out users

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it was testing a feature to show advertising to people who checked Twitter without logging in, to cash in on an additional half a billion people each month.

Twitter shares were up 6.9 percent at $25.97 in early trading.

The microblogging site’s advertisers are currently able to target only the 320 million monthly active users who are logged in.

Twitter's move is aimed at targeting promoted tweets and videos at the 500 million people who read tweets without having a Twitter account, or who aren't signed in at the time. (bit.ly/1Ok3xiP)

Twitter Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain said on a post-earnings conference call in October that they would run a pilot in the fourth quarter to monetize the logged-out users.

The promoted tweets and videos will be available on the desktop version of the website on profile pages and “tweet detail” pages.

The company is testing the feature with certain advertisers in the United States, UK, Japan and Australia and plans to roll it out to more markets around the world. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)