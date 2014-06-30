FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter rolls out app-install ads globally
June 30, 2014 / 4:46 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter rolls out app-install ads globally

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc began rolling out app-install ads globally on Monday, expanding a mobile advertising format that has proven successful on rival platforms such as Facebook.

App-install ads have proven popular on Facebook and other social networks, driving a large portion of revenue growth.

Twitter said in a blogpost it decided to roll out the format, through which advertisers prompt users to download or launch apps, after a successful trial phase. It cited developer Playdots, which racked up over a million downloads for game “Twodots” through the service.

In its blogpost, Twitter also said it will offer a new pricing model based on cost-per-app-click, a variant of the standard cost-per-click structure employed by much of the Internet industry.

Twitter will charge advertisers only if a user clicks through an ad to Apple’s or Google’s app stores, or if they launch an app from Twitter that had been previously downloaded. (Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Bernard Orr)

