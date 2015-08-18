FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Twitter says to accelerate push for content partnerships in Asia
August 18, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Twitter says to accelerate push for content partnerships in Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of executive name to “Jaitly” from “Jaitley” in paragraph 2)

SINGAPORE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it plans to accelerate its push for content partnerships in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

It has appointed a Singapore-based executive, Rishi Jaitly, to boost teams in major markets such as Australia, India, and Japan as well as to expand into Greater China and Southeast Asia, the company said in a statement. Jaitly was previously Twitter’s market director for India and Southeast Asia.

Twitter has been aggressively expanding its capabilities to carry pictures, video and interactive content.

Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
