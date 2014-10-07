FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Twitter says files lawsuit seeking to publish its full transparency report
October 7, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Twitter says files lawsuit seeking to publish its full transparency report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc :

* Twitter comments on prohibition from reporting on actual scope of surveillance of Twitter users by the U.S. government

* Says ability to speak restricted by laws that prohibit us from disclosing number of national security letters, FISA court orders received

* Says filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking to publish its full transparency report

* Says ninth circuit court of appeals is already considering constitutionality of non disclosure provisions of the NSL law later this week

* Asks court to declare the restrictions “on our ability to speak about government surveillance as unconstitutional under the first amendment”

* Says files lawsuit in United States district court northern district of California San Francisco division

* Says Twitter's lawsuit lists Eric Holder, attorney general of U.S., DOJ, James Comey, director of FBI, and the FBI as defendants Source text: bit.ly/Zc3Mtm Further company coverage:

