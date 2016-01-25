FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-BRIEF-Twitter CEO says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co
#Market News
January 25, 2016 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-BRIEF-Twitter CEO says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co - Tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of ‘chosen’ in headline and first bullet point)

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jan 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc : * CEO Jack Dorsey says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co - Tweet * CEO - CTO Adam Messinger to take over all of engineering & consumer product,design & research, user services, and fabric into one group - Tweet * CEO - COO Adam Bain will be taking added responsibilities for the revenue-related product teams, media team and HR team on interim basis - Tweet * Further company coverage (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
