REFILE-BRIEF-Twitter CEO says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co - Tweet

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jan 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc : * CEO Jack Dorsey says Alex Roetter, Skip Schipper, Katie Stanton and Kevin Weil have chosen to leave co - Tweet * CEO - CTO Adam Messinger to take over all of engineering & consumer product,design & research, user services, and fabric into one group - Tweet * CEO - COO Adam Bain will be taking added responsibilities for the revenue-related product teams, media team and HR team on interim basis - Tweet * Further company coverage (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)