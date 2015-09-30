Twitter likely to name Dorsey permanent CEO - Re/code

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to be named as permanent chief executive as early as Thursday, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources.

Dorsey has been the micoblogging website’s interim CEO for the past three months.

There is also likely to be a shakeup of the board, with previous CEO Dick Costolo leaving, Re/code said. (on.recode.net/1WyyUw4)

Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)