Twitter likely to name Dorsey permanent CEO - Re/code
September 30, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter likely to name Dorsey permanent CEO - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc’s co-founder Jack Dorsey is expected to be named as permanent chief executive as early as Thursday, technology website Re/code reported, citing sources.

Dorsey has been the micoblogging website’s interim CEO for the past three months.

There is also likely to be a shakeup of the board, with previous CEO Dick Costolo leaving, Re/code said. (on.recode.net/1WyyUw4)

Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

