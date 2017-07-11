SAN FRANCISCO, July 11 Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it had hired Ned Segal, senior vice president of finance at Intuit Inc, as its chief financial officer beginning in late August.

Anthony Noto, who has been serving as Twitter's chief financial officer and chief operating officer since November, will remain at the company as chief operating officer, Twitter said in a statement. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Bill Rigby)