CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter considering 10,000-character limit for tweets - Re/code
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Farmers prepare for life after Mugabe
January 5, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Twitter considering 10,000-character limit for tweets - Re/code

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph one to insert dropped word “to” and change to tweets instead of messages)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is building a new feature that will allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000 characters, Re/code reported on Tuesday.

The micro-blogging website, which currently has a 140-character limit, is considering launching the service toward the end of the first quarter but has not set an official date, Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The company, in an attempt to keep a similar look for the timeline, is testing a version of the product which displays 140-character long tweets but expands to reveal more content when clicked on, the technology news website said.(on.recode.net/1Z3mUCo)

Twitter has been experimenting under Jack Dorsey - the company’s co-founder who returned as chief executive in October - to make the website more engaging.

In the few months under Dorsey, Twitter introduced the ‘Moments’ feature, added polls to tweets, rolled out a “buy” button and replaced its star-shaped “favorite” icon with a heart-shaped icon called “like”.

However, some users took to Twitter to express their dissent to the new feature with the hashtag #beyond140.

“Just say no to #beyond140!,” Andrew Wright tweeted.

Re/code reported in September that the new feature was in the works.

Twitter declined to comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)

