Twitter to keep 140-character limit, says CEO Jack Dorsey
March 18, 2016 / 4:58 PM / a year ago

Twitter to keep 140-character limit, says CEO Jack Dorsey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will keep the 140-character limit for tweets, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey said on Friday.

“It’s staying. It’s a good constraint for us and it allows for of-the-moment brevity,” Dorsey said on NBC’s Today Show when asked whether the limit was staying.

Technology news website Re/code reported in January that Twitter was building a new feature that would allow users to post tweets as long as 10,000 characters.

Twitter never confirmed that it was considering 10,000-character tweets.

A Twitter spokesman on Friday declined to elaborate on Dorsey’s comments, other than to say “Jack’s comments stand on their own.” (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

