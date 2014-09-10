FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter to raise $1.3 billion through debt offerings
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 10, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter to raise $1.3 billion through debt offerings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it plans to raise $1.3 billion by issuing convertible senior notes, its first debt offering since its market debut in November.

Twitter shares fell about 1.5 percent in extended trading on Wednesday.

The company plans two offerings worth 650 million each in convertible senior notes due to mature in 2019 and 2021, the microblogging website said in a filing.

Twitter will also grant initial purchasers an option to buy up to $100 million in each of the offerings.

The San Francisco-based company said it would use part of the net proceeds for general corporate purposes. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.