UPDATE 1-Twitter says timeline delivery issue resolved
January 6, 2015 / 4:56 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Twitter says timeline delivery issue resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to say issue resolved)

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said it has fully resolved an issue with a delay in tweets appearing on users’ timelines from 1651 PST to 1830 PST on Monday (from 0051 GMT to 0230 GMT Tuesday).

Users of Twitter, whose main service allows broadcast of 140-character messages, were facing a delay of 25 minutes to 45 minutes.

"We apologize for any inconvenience caused by this," Twitter said on its website late on Monday. (status.twitter.com/) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
