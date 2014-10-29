High-level engineer leaves Twitter, another seen leaving

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - One high-level staffer said he has left Twitter Inc’s engineering department and a source said another is leaving too, the latest in a string of organizational changes at the social networking company.

Jeremy Gordon, a vice president of engineering at Twitter, announced on Wednesday in a tweet that he was leaving the company after two years without providing details about the reasons for his departure.

Adam Kinney, head of Twitter’s analytics group, is also leaving, according a person familiar with the matter. News of both departures were first reported by CNBC on Wednesday.

Shares of Twitter were off 1.6 percent at $41.41 in extended trading on Wednesday.

The social networking company has experienced several high-profile departures in recent months, including former Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani and head of Twitter news efforts Vivian Schiller.

On Monday Twitter reported a disappointing update to a closely watched measure of user engagement on its service, even though the company’s total number of monthly users increased by 23 percent to 284 million in the third quarter. (Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by David Gregorio)