Twitter's Dorsey to get few more quarters to execute plan- CNBC

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey is expected to be given a few more quarters to execute his turnaround plan and his management will not be questioned at Thursday's board meeting, CNBC reported, citing sources.

However, the meeting is likely to include discussions about whether the company should put itself up for sale, the report said. (cnb.cx/2cIoq10)

Twitter was not immediately available to comment.

Shares of Twitter were down 5.5 percent in heavy premarket trading at $18.77. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)