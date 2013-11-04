FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter to close IPO books early on strong demand -sources
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Twitter to close IPO books early on strong demand -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is set to close the books on its $1.75 billion initial public offering a day earlier than scheduled, on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. EST (1700 GMT) amid strong investor demand for shares, according to two sources with knowledge of the process.

The microblogging network still intends to price shares on Wednesday for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, the sources said.

The sources declined to be named because the process is not public.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc is leading Twitter’s IPO, alongside Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A spokesperson for Goldman declined to comment. A spokesperson for Twitter could not be reached immediately for comment.

Twitter on Monday said it was boosting the price range of its IPO to $23 to $25 per share from an earlier range of $17 to $20 per share. It intends to sell 70 million shares.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.