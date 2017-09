SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc will seek to raise $1 billion in the largest Silicon Valley IPO since Facebook Inc’s 2012 coming-out party, according to an IPO filing made public on Thursday.

The eight-year-old service, the preferred communications tool for celebrities and politicians alike, gave potential investors their first glance at its financials.

Twitter intends to list common stock under the symbol “TWTR.”