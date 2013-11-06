FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TAKE A LOOK-Twitter likely to price IPO above target range - sources
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 7:56 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Twitter likely to price IPO above target range - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc is likely to price its hotly anticipated initial
public offering later on Wednesday above an already bumped-up target range, sources familiar
with the process said.
    To open stories, double click in the square brackets. 

  LATEST STORIES
> Twitter likely to price above expected $25 range - sources      
> T. Rowe, Morgan Stanley funds sitting on whopper gains          
> Early Twitter investors double down on consumer Web start-ups   
    
  ANALYSIS
> Facebook's ad warning sounds a note of caution for Twitter      
    
  GRAPHIC 
> Twitter's impact on tech IPOsBREAKINGVIEWS
> Twitter's new $1.75 bln IPO value: Hype or spot on?           
> Twitter may grow fat and happy on low-patent diet               
   
  REUTERS INSIDER
> Twitter price chatter, Apple's factory additions> Pop or drop for Twitter IPO?> Twitter expectations "justifiably high"> Putting a price on Twitter, new help via GoogleEARLIER STORIES    
> Twitter boosts IPO range amid strong investor demand            
> In patent showdown, IBM's arsenal dwarfs Twitter's              
> U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15   
> Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform   
> Twitter roadshow: less exuberance, more 'nuts and bolts'        
> Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform   
> Twitter updates risk factor in IPO filing to include IBM        
> Twitter goes for more eye-catching look                         
> Twitter hit with $124 mln lawsuit over private stock sale       
> Twitter's "anti-Facebook" IPO tactics win over some investors   
> Aiming to avoid Facebook chaos, NYSE runs Twitter IPO test

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.