TAKE A LOOK-Twitter shares soar in NYSE debut
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 8:16 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Twitter shares soar in NYSE debut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc soared as much as 92 percent in its first day of
trading on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange as investors snapped up shares in the popular
microblogging site in a frenzy that recalled the days of the dot-com bubble.
    To open stories, double click in the square brackets. 

  LATEST STORIES
> Twitter shares soar 92 pct in frenzied NYSE debut               
> Twitter: Pivotal cuts to sell                                   
> Wall St lower despite data, Twitter dazzles in debut           
> Twitter prices above range to raise at least $1.8 bln             
    
  ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT
> Facebook's ad warning sounds a note of caution for Twitter      
> Twitter quitters dog IPO                              
> At Twitter, global growth tests free speech advocacy          
> How freewheeling Twitter became a money-spinning juggernaut     
> Twitter may kickstart consumer-tech IPO train              
> Truth and consequences - a dilemma for Twitter and its users    
> Little-known Hollywood investor poised to score with Twitter IPO 
    
  TIMELINE
> Twitter: from side project to sociocultural sensation           
    
  GRAPHICS
> Twitter's impact on tech IPOs> Top 5 social media IPOs> Twitter's valuation> Twitter vs. Facebook> Will Twitter IPO lead to high tech revival?> Twitter users around the worldBREAKINGVIEWS
> Post-Twitter hype will find many happy homes              
> Twitter's public debut is yin to Facebook's yang              
> Twitter's new $1.75 bln IPO value: Hype or spot on?           
> Twitter may grow fat and happy on low-patent diet               
   
  REUTERS INSIDER
> Video links on Twitter IPO                                     
    
  SEPARATE REUTERS INSIDER VIDEOS  
> Twitter price chatter, Apple's factory additions> Pop or drop for Twitter IPO?> Twitter expectations "justifiably high"> Putting a price on Twitter, new help via GoogleEARLIER STORIES
> Twitter likely to price above expected $25 range - sources      
> T. Rowe, Morgan Stanley funds sitting on whopper gains          
> Early Twitter investors double down on consumer Web start-ups   
> Twitter boosts IPO range amid strong investor demand            
> In patent showdown, IBM's arsenal dwarfs Twitter's              
> U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15   
> Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform   
> Twitter roadshow: less exuberance, more 'nuts and bolts'        
> Twitter updates risk factor in IPO filing to include IBM

