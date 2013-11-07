FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TAKE A LOOK-Twitter shares soar in NYSE debut
#Market News
November 7, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Twitter shares soar in NYSE debut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc shares soared as much as 92 percent on their first
day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, an extraordinary debut that drove the
seven-year-old company's value to more than $25 billion and evoked comparisons to the dot-com
bubble of the late 1990s.    
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
