#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

TAKE A LOOK-Twitter sought to avoid Facebook mistakes in IPO

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - As Twitter Inc's chief financial officer planned the company's
initial public offering this year, he had one overriding goal: to avoid becoming the next
Facebook Inc. In the end, Twitter made different choices from its rival social networking
site.
    To open stories, double click in the square brackets. 

  LATEST STORIES
> Twitter's goal in IPO: to avoid becoming Facebook               
> EXCLUSIVE: Tech start-up Box picks banks for 2014 IPO -sources  
> Twitter IPO highlights big money friction in San Francisco      
> OTC markets stalled as Twitter soared                           
> Twitter: Hudson square starts with sell - Theflyonthewall.com   
> Twitter helps push new U.S. share listings to 13-year high      
    
  ANALYSES, COLUMNS AND INSIGHTS
> Twitter and the coming crisis: James Saft                  
> Facebook's ad warning sounds a note of caution for Twitter      
> Twitter quitters dog IPO                              
> At Twitter, global growth tests free speech advocacy          
> How freewheeling Twitter became a money-spinning juggernaut     
> Twitter may kickstart consumer-tech IPO train              
> Truth and consequences - a dilemma for Twitter and its users    
> Little-known Hollywood investor poised to score with Twitter IPO 
    
  FACTBOX
> Who will get rich from Twitter's IPO                      
    
  TIMELINE
> Twitter: from side project to sociocultural sensation           
    
  GRAPHICS
> Twitter's impact on tech IPOs> Top 5 social media IPOs> Twitter's valuation> Twitter vs. Facebook> Will Twitter IPO lead to high tech revival?> Twitter users around the worldBREAKINGVIEWS
> Post-Twitter hype will find many happy homes              
> Twitter's public debut is yin to Facebook's yang              
> Twitter's new $1.75 bln IPO value: Hype or spot on?           
> Twitter may grow fat and happy on low-patent diet               
   
  REUTERS INSIDER
> Video links on Twitter IPO                                     
    
  SEPARATE REUTERS INSIDER VIDEOS
> Twitter sees a pop then a drop> Saft says: Twitter, Fed to bear some bitter fruit> Twitter should follow early Facebook path> It's all aboard for Twitter's IPO> Twitter soars but still has room to run: analyst> Twitter price chatter, Apple's factory additions> Twitter expectations "justifiably high"> Putting a price on Twitter, new help via GoogleEARLIER STORIES
> Twitter shares soar in frenzied NYSE debut                     
> What's the #TWITTERIPO buzz on Twitter?                  
> Twitter: Wedbush starts with neutral rating                  
> Twitter: Pivotal cuts to sell                                   
> Twitter prices above range to raise at least $1.8 bln             
> T. Rowe, Morgan Stanley funds sitting on whopper gains          
> Early Twitter investors double down on consumer Web start-ups   
> In patent showdown, IBM's arsenal dwarfs Twitter's              
> U.S. options exchanges set to list Twitter options on Nov. 15   
> Half of U.S. adult Twitter users consume news on the platform

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
