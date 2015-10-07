FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi's Kingdom Holding pays $50 mln to raise Twitter stake to 0.72 pct
October 7, 2015

Saudi's Kingdom Holding pays $50 mln to raise Twitter stake to 0.72 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Kingdom Holding has paid $50 million to double its stake in microblogging site Twitter Inc, the Riyadh-based company said on Wednesday.

Kingdom Holding, the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, now owns 0.72 percent of Twitter, having originally invested $50 million in the tech company in 2011.

Twitter listed on the New York Stock Exchange in November 2013. Its market capitalisation is $18.7 billion, according to Reuters data.

Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Katie Paul

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
