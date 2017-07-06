By David Ingram
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday
that Twitter Inc could move forward with a lawsuit that
aims to free technology companies to speak more openly about
surveillance requests they receive from the U.S. government.
The U.S. government had failed to show the kind of "clear
and present danger" that could possibly justify restraints
Twitter's constitutional right to talk about surveillance
requests, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland,
California, said in a written order.
"The government's restrictions on Twitter's speech are
content-based prior restraints subject to the highest level of
scrutiny under the First Amendment," Rogers wrote.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees
certain rights including freedom of speech.
The U.S. Justice Department is reviewing the decision, a
spokeswoman said.
Twitter Chief Executive Jack Dorsey retweeted a company
statement: "Twitter is continuing its fight for more
transparency under the First Amendment."
Twitter filed the lawsuit in 2014 after revelations by
former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden about
the extent of U.S. spying.
The lawsuit is aimed at ending legal limits on details that
tech companies can provide about U.S. national security
requests. Currently, companies can reveal the number of requests
they have received, but only within a range, such as 0-499 in a
six-month period.
Facebook Inc, for example, has disclosed that during
the last six months of 2016 it received between zero and 499
national security letters, a type of U.S. government order for
communications data that does not require a warrant.
Rogers scheduled a hearing in Twitter's case for next month.