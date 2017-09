Jan 20 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp said rumors about the company’s interest in buying microblogging site Twitter Inc or building a stake in it were untrue.

Twitter’s shares rose as much as 14 percent to $19.04 after unconfirmed chatter on Twitter and Stocktwits. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru and Jessica Toonkel in New York)