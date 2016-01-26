FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter names AmEx executive Leslie Berland as chief marketing officer
#Market News
January 26, 2016 / 1:52 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter names AmEx executive Leslie Berland as chief marketing officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc named American Express Co executive Leslie Berland as its chief marketing officer, Chief Executive Jack Dorsey tweeted on Tuesday.

"Welcoming @leslieberland to Twitter! She will join as our CMO to help tell the stories of our iconic product!," Dorsey tweeted. (bit.ly/20qySZo)

Berland is currently executive vice president of global advertising, marketing and digital partnerships at American Express. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

