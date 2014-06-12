FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter considers management shake up - Re/code
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 3:00 AM / 3 years ago

Twitter considers management shake up - Re/code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 11 (Reuters) - Twitter is considering a shake-up in its top management, including a possible shift in the duties of Chief Operating Officer Ali Rowghani, technology news site Re/code reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

A lackluster growth combined with a recent large stock sale by Rowghani have prompted the microblogging service to evaluate the need of a COO, Re/code said, citing sources. (r.reuters.com/weq99v)

Chloe Sladden, Twitter’s North America media head, who reports to Rowghani, has been reorganizing her unit and she may be preparing to leave the company, the website said.

Representatives at Twitter did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Twitter’s first-quarter results in April revealed slowing momentum at the company that exuberant investors just six months ago had argued could one day match Facebook’s scale. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.