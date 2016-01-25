FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2016 / 9:35 PM / 2 years ago

Twitter names Nathan Hubbard as interim media head-CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc named Chief Commercial Officer Nathan Hubbard as interim media head, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a source.

Twitter's management will hold a retreat on Tuesday to discuss the company's future, CNBC said in a tweet, citing the source. (bit.ly/1PgFpC0)

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

The news follows Twitter’s biggest ever management exodus on Monday, when five high-level executives announced that they were leaving the company.

Among them was media head Katie Jacobs Stanton, who Hubbard will be replacing on an interim basis. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

