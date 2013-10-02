FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter avoids U.S. antitrust scrutiny over MoPub acquisition
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 2, 2013 / 9:18 PM / 4 years ago

Twitter avoids U.S. antitrust scrutiny over MoPub acquisition

Gerry Shih, Diane Bartz

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Twitter’s acquisition offer for MoPub, a mobile advertising exchange, will not be challenged by antitrust regulators ahead of the microblogging service’s initial public offering, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Twitter announced on Sept. 9 that it would buy MoPub in its largest acquisition to date. Twitter paid $350 million in stock, a value that triggered an automatic FTC review into whether the transaction would hurt competition.

The deal was on a list of approved transactions that the FTC puts out several times a week. The approval was announced on Monday.

The acquisition, which came days before Twitter revealed that it had filed go public, has been viewed by analysts as a way for Twitter to introduce real-time ad-targeting capabilities and increase the value of its mobile ads.

Twitter is widely expected to go public at a valuation exceeding $10 billion in the coming weeks.

MoPub’s venture backers included Accel Partners, Harrison Metal Capital, and Jafco Ventures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.