Nov 9 (Reuters) - Microblogging platform Twitter Inc said on Wednesday Chief Operating Officer Adam Bain would leave the company to explore other opportunities.

Bain will be replaced by Chief Financial Officer Anthony Noto, the company said, adding it would begin a search for a new CFO.

Twitter shares were down 4.3 percent in after-hours trading. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)