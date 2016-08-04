FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Twitter loses another corporate communications executive
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2016 / 7:36 PM / a year ago

Twitter loses another corporate communications executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc's head of corporate, revenue and policy communications, Jim Prosser, is leaving to join online lender SoFi.

"Some news: after four years at @twitter, I'm joining @SoFi as VP of Communications and Policy." Prosser tweeted from an unverified account on Thursday.

Prosser is the second senior Twitter communications executive to exit this week.

Natalie Kerris, Twitter's VP of communications, is leaving the company after joining from Apple Inc in February, Recode reported on Aug. 1. (on.recode.net/2aLTqJS)

Twitter last week reported its slowest revenue growth since going public in 2013 and set a disappointing forecast, fanning concerns that faster growing social media services will make it a niche product.

The company's shares were up 2.6 percent at $18.06.

Twitter could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam and Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.