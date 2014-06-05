FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 3:00 PM / 3 years ago

Twitter acquires mobile advertising startup Namo Media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc said Wednesday it will acquire Namo Media, a technology firm specializing in “native advertising” for mobile devices.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Namo Media said in a blog post that its technology would be rolled into MoPub, the ad serving platform that Twitter purchased last year for more than $300 million.

The combined platform would improve the social media power’s ability to deliver “native ads” - promotional material that blends into mobile apps and mobile websites.

“We share a vision for how native advertising can improve the state of mobile app monetization for marketers, app publishers, and users,” Kevin Weil, Twitter vice president of product, said in a blog post.

Venture capital firms that backed Namo Media included Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz and Betaworks. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
