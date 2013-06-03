FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 3, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Twitter goes down for some users, says working on fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 (Reuters) - Twitter is working to resolve an outage that affected an unknown number of its users on Monday afternoon, the microblogging service said in a post that stopped short of specifying the problem.

Users trying to click on trending topics and other posts received an error message that begins with “something is technically wrong.”

“Some users may be experiencing issues accessing Twitter,” Twitter said on its technical status page. “Our engineers are currently working to resolve the issue.” (Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
