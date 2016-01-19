FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Twitter users in northern Europe hit by site outage
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
January 19, 2016 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Twitter users in northern Europe hit by site outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Twitter said on Tuesday its social network was suffering outages in some parts of the world and it was working to resolve the issues, which appear to be concentrated in Europe, according to external monitoring sources.

Both Twitter web and mobile services were suffering outages, with smartphone users receiving the warning: “Tweets aren’t loading right now.”

"Some users are currently experiencing problems accessing Twitter," a statement on the company's Twitter status site reads (status.twitter.com/).

“We are aware of the issue and are working towards a resolution.”

A company spokeswoman had no further comment.

Outages were reported across northern Europe and appear to be concentrated in Britain, France and Germany, according to DownDetector.uk, an independent Twitter outage monitoring service. (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Mark Potter)

