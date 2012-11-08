FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Twitter mistakenly resets passwords of large number of users
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 8, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Twitter mistakenly resets passwords of large number of users

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Twitter said that it mistakenly reset the passwords of “a large number” of its more than 140 million active users while conducting routine security screening to identify accounts that may have been compromised.

“In instances when we believe an account may have been compromised, we reset the password and send an email letting the account owner know this has happened,” Twitter said in its blog on Thursday. “In this case, we unintentionally reset passwords of a larger number of accounts, beyond those that we believed to have been compromised.”

Carolyn Penner, a spokeswoman for the social-networking site, declined to say how many Twitter accounts were affected by the error.

She said that there had not been a security breach. (Reporting By Jim Finkle; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.